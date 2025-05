Il sacrificio di Giulio Rivera e la memoria di Aldo Moro

A view of the Red Brigades terrorists' ambush in central Rome, March 16, 1978, that ended in the kidnapping of then Italian Premier Aldo Moro and the slaying of five bodyguards (the Premier's car is center left). Monday, March 16, 1988, marks the 20th anniversary of Moro's kidnapping. His bullet-riddled body was found 55 days later near his Christian Democrat Party headquarters. (AP Photo)